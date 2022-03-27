Get paid $1,000 to binge watch old March Madness Games

The odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket are absurd, so college basketball fans may want to take a gander at this contest instead.

Shane Co. wants to pay a fan $1,000 to binge watch some old March Madness games. The catch? Do a bit of homework during each game by filling out a worksheet.

Ten games are included in the requirements to watch:

1967 UCLA vs. Dayton – National Title 1982 Chapel Hill vs. Georgetown – National Title 1983 NC State vs. Houston – National Title 2008 Kansas vs. Davidson – Elite 8 2012 Lehigh vs. Duke – First Round 2013 Michigan vs. Kansas – Sweet 16 2016 Villanova vs. Chapel Hill – National Title 2018 UMBC vs. Virginia – First Round 2019 Murray State vs. Marquette – First Round 2021 Gonzaga vs. UCLA – Final Four

While this year’s tournament still marches on, Shane Co. has opened applications for this opportunity through Monday, April 18.

A winner will be notified by Friday, April 29 and he or she will have until May 20, 2022 to watch the 10 games and fill out the 10 worksheets.

Shane Co. didn’t give any details about what kind of information they’re looking for by watching each game. Every game is available to watch for free on the March Madness YouTube page.

Once the worksheets are completed, the $1,000 prize will be handed over.

Shane Co. is looking for a college basketball fanatic to complete this task.

You can get all the details here and a link to apply here.

This story was reported from Detroit.