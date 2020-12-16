Giddings nativity scene offering Texas prize to visitors

A drive-through nativity scene in Giddings is offering a Texas-sized twist with a chance to win something for those who visit.

“Basically we got everything set up so people can drive through and hear the real story Christmas is about,” said Wayne Burklund an elder with the Cowboy Church of Lee County.

Before you have a chance to get with the church is giving away you’ll have to drive through the nativity scene. It’s a live nativity scene which means from the baker to the wisemen they are all played by people. they aren’t the only roles that are live.

“We will have animals of all kinds. We will have a camel, donkeys, we have cattle, everything they had back in the day,” said Burklund.

Once you drive on through you’ll turn in a ticket that you received at the beginning and this gives you the chance to win meat from a steer. “It’ll be processed and everything ready to be put in a freezer ready and ready to eat,” said Burklund.

With the area around Giddings being mostly ranchland, Burklund said their church felt like it was an appropriate gift to help someone in need. “Christmas time is always about giving and with the COVID it’s been a year-long worth of the people in need and so we just we try to do something that we could give back to the people,” said Burklund.

The nativity scene will run from 6 to 9 pm through Saturday at the Cowboy Church of Lee County and all cars that show up have a chance to win some of that meat.

