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Gina Hinjosa launching nonpartisan program to fight school closures in Texas

By
FOX 7 Austin
Texas
Published June 8, 2026 9:57 AM CDT
Published June 8, 2026 9:57 AM CDT
Hinojosa launches program to fight school closures
Hinojosa launches program to fight school closures

Hinojosa launches program to fight school closures

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa is launching a new nonpartisan organizing program called Team Texas Public Schools.

The Brief

    • Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa is launching a program to fight school closures in Texas
    • Team Texas Public Schools is a nonpartisan organizing program that signs up parents, teachers and administrators and trains them as local coaches to fight school closures in the hardest hit communities

AUSTIN, Texas - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa is launching a new nonpartisan organizing program to fight school closures in Texas.

The backstory:

Hinojosa is launching Team Texas Public Schools.

Team Texas Public Schools is a nonpartisan organizing program that signs up parents, teachers and administrators and trains them as local coaches to fight school closures in the hardest hit communities.

In an email statement, Hinojosa says she wanted to start the program because "every Texas parents deserves a say in what happens in their neighborhood school."

What's next:

Hinojosa will lead a series of roundtables, a town hall and an additional press conference in Dallas throughout the week.

There will also be scheduled events in San Antonio, El Paso and Houston.

The Source: Information from Gina Hinojosa for Texas Governor.

TexasEducation