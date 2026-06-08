Gina Hinjosa launching nonpartisan program to fight school closures in Texas

The Brief Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa is launching a program to fight school closures in Texas Team Texas Public Schools is a nonpartisan organizing program that signs up parents, teachers and administrators and trains them as local coaches to fight school closures in the hardest hit communities



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa is launching a new nonpartisan organizing program to fight school closures in Texas.

The backstory:

Hinojosa is launching Team Texas Public Schools.

Team Texas Public Schools is a nonpartisan organizing program that signs up parents, teachers and administrators and trains them as local coaches to fight school closures in the hardest hit communities.

In an email statement, Hinojosa says she wanted to start the program because "every Texas parents deserves a say in what happens in their neighborhood school."

What's next:

Hinojosa will lead a series of roundtables, a town hall and an additional press conference in Dallas throughout the week.

There will also be scheduled events in San Antonio, El Paso and Houston.