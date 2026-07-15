Texas weather: Gov. Abbott escalates emergency response amid historic flooding

The Brief Heavy rainfall has caused historic flooding in some parts of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is taking a proactive approach to the severe weather Fifty-nine Texas counties are currently under a disaster declaration, but more counties could be added as weather conditions continue to develop



Rising floodwaters and relentless rain have forced state officials into an escalated emergency response posture as a massive, moisture-rich storm system threatens to bring historic flooding to major portions of Texas.

With severe flash flood threats looming across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott made it clear Wednesday that the state is taking a proactive approach to the unfolding crisis.

What they're saying:

"We are dealing with and responding to a flood that is likely going to break records in Texas history," Abbott said.

Under Abbott’s directive, the full weight of the state’s emergency response machinery has been engaged. More than 1,300 personnel across 30 different state agencies have been activated to assist local communities.

The Texas Military Department has also deployed significant logistical support to the hardest-hit regions.

"The Texas Military Department is postured to support this storm response with 10 helicopters, over 750 personnel, and 100 military vehicles," said Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer. "These capabilities will be staged throughout the affected area."

The preemptive mobilization comes as forecasters warn of catastrophic rainfall totals that could dwarf previous extreme weather events.

"The Fourth of July floods last year had rainfall of 20.29 inches," Abbott said. "The expected rainfall during this rainstorm is expected to be more than 30 inches."

First responders are already actively working to save lives. Statewide, emergency crews have conducted 75 water rescues this week, with nearly half of those operations carried out by Texas Game Wardens.

In South Texas, game wardens were seen trekking through waist-deep waters on Wednesday to rescue a child wearing snorkeling gear as military helicopters patrolled overhead.

Transportation officials are urging Texans to avoid traveling altogether if possible, emphasizing that the majority of flood-related deaths occur inside vehicles.

"If you don't have to go out on the roadway, we encourage you not to be out on the roadway in a storm like this," said Jessica Butler of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Because the ground across much of the state is already completely saturated, meteorologists warn that any additional rainfall will instantly turn into dangerous surface runoff. Officials emphasized that the danger will not end when the rain stops.

"Even though there will be less rain on Friday and even Saturday, it doesn't mean the rivers will stop rising," Abbott warned. "The rivers will continue to rise because of all the rainfall that's been delivered to the ground."

The state’s Emergency Operations Center is currently operating at an elevated status, tracking real-time road closures and coordinating rescue efforts.

Fifty-nine Texas counties are currently under a disaster declaration. Abbott noted that more counties could be added in the hours ahead as weather conditions continue to develop. For now, state rescue squads remain staged and ready to deploy at a moment's notice.