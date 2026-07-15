Expand / Collapse search

Texas weather: Gov. Abbott escalates emergency response amid historic flooding

By
FOX 7 Austin
Weather
Published July 15, 2026 10:05 PM CDT
Published July 15, 2026 10:05 PM CDT
Texas escalates emergency response for flash flooding
Texas escalates emergency response for flash flooding

Texas escalates emergency response for flash flooding

Rising floodwaters and relentless rain have forced state officials into an escalated emergency response posture as a massive, moisture-rich storm system threatens to bring historic flooding to major portions of Texas.

The Brief

    • Heavy rainfall has caused historic flooding in some parts of Texas
    • Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is taking a proactive approach to the severe weather
    • Fifty-nine Texas counties are currently under a disaster declaration, but more counties could be added as weather conditions continue to develop

AUSTIN, Texas - Rising floodwaters and relentless rain have forced state officials into an escalated emergency response posture as a massive, moisture-rich storm system threatens to bring historic flooding to major portions of Texas.

With severe flash flood threats looming across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott made it clear Wednesday that the state is taking a proactive approach to the unfolding crisis.

What they're saying:

"We are dealing with and responding to a flood that is likely going to break records in Texas history," Abbott said.

Under Abbott’s directive, the full weight of the state’s emergency response machinery has been engaged. More than 1,300 personnel across 30 different state agencies have been activated to assist local communities.

The Texas Military Department has also deployed significant logistical support to the hardest-hit regions.

"The Texas Military Department is postured to support this storm response with 10 helicopters, over 750 personnel, and 100 military vehicles," said Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer. "These capabilities will be staged throughout the affected area."

Texas severe weather and flash flooding
Texas severe weather and flash flooding

Texas severe weather and flash flooding

A tornado touched down in San Antonio, floodwaters forced rescues in Uvalde County, and emergency crews across the region are preparing for the possibility of more high water as rain continues to fall.

The preemptive mobilization comes as forecasters warn of catastrophic rainfall totals that could dwarf previous extreme weather events.

"The Fourth of July floods last year had rainfall of 20.29 inches," Abbott said. "The expected rainfall during this rainstorm is expected to be more than 30 inches."

First responders are already actively working to save lives. Statewide, emergency crews have conducted 75 water rescues this week, with nearly half of those operations carried out by Texas Game Wardens.

In South Texas, game wardens were seen trekking through waist-deep waters on Wednesday to rescue a child wearing snorkeling gear as military helicopters patrolled overhead.

Tornado spotted in San Antonio area
Tornado spotted in San Antonio area

Tornado spotted in San Antonio area

A tornado hit the northwest part of the San Antonio area on Wednesday morning as storms moved through the area.

Transportation officials are urging Texans to avoid traveling altogether if possible, emphasizing that the majority of flood-related deaths occur inside vehicles.

"If you don't have to go out on the roadway, we encourage you not to be out on the roadway in a storm like this," said Jessica Butler of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Because the ground across much of the state is already completely saturated, meteorologists warn that any additional rainfall will instantly turn into dangerous surface runoff. Officials emphasized that the danger will not end when the rain stops.

San Antonio tornado causes power flashes, damage
San Antonio tornado causes power flashes, damage

San Antonio tornado causes power flashes, damage

Video shows a tornado that swept through San Antonio on Wednesday morning causing power flashes as it caused damage on the northwest side of the city.

"Even though there will be less rain on Friday and even Saturday, it doesn't mean the rivers will stop rising," Abbott warned. "The rivers will continue to rise because of all the rainfall that's been delivered to the ground."

The state’s Emergency Operations Center is currently operating at an elevated status, tracking real-time road closures and coordinating rescue efforts.

Fifty-nine Texas counties are currently under a disaster declaration. Abbott noted that more counties could be added in the hours ahead as weather conditions continue to develop. For now, state rescue squads remain staged and ready to deploy at a moment's notice.

The Source: Information from a press conference involving Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

WeatherGreg AbbottSan Antonio