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Texas flooding: Austin issues waterway ban due to recent floods

By
FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Published July 17, 2026 7:44 PM CDT
Published July 17, 2026 7:44 PM CDT
Texas floods: Llano River floodwaters help fill Lake Travis
Texas floods: Llano River floodwaters help fill Lake Travis

Texas floods: Llano River floodwaters help fill Lake Travis

In Llano, a rising river brings back memories of last year’s deadly flooding. That same water is now making its way toward Lake Travis, which is on track to fill for the first time in seven years.

The Brief

    • Austin has issued a waterway ban starting July 17
    • The ban will be in effect until July 21 at 5 p.m.
    • The waterway ban is due to recent flooding that has impacted the Texas Hill Country

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has issued a waterway ban starting Friday, July 17. 

This comes after the Texas Hill Country experienced historic flooding this week. 

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Texas Hill Country recovers from flooding that killed 2 as heavy rain continues elsewhere
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Texas Hill Country recovers from flooding that killed 2 as heavy rain continues elsewhere

A long recovery begins after historic South Central Texas rains trigger widespread Texas Hill Country flooding, leaving two dead in Kerr and Uvalde counties.

What they're saying:

According to the City of Austin, a waterway ban will go into effect immediately starting Friday, July 17. The ban will stay in effect until Tuesday, July 21, at 5 p.m.

The ban is to keep Austinites and visitors safe due to recent flooding. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) anticipates faster flows and increased debris in the water. 

Those conditions will make recreational, commercial, and navigational use of the Austin waterways unsafe. Personal and commercial watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and other similar devices are not allowed on the following waterways in Austin:

  • Lake Austin from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam
  • Lady Bird Lake
  • Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam

The City of Austin said Austinites and visitors should also avoid riverfront trails, which may also be unsafe due to flooding.

Texas Hill Country flooding

The backstory:

The Texas Hill Country is experiencing historic flooding this week. Gov. Abbott said two people have died: one victim in Kerr County and another victim in Uvalde County. 

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, state teams have rescued 270 people while local teams have rescued more than 300.

Texas floods: Kerr County begins cleanup
Texas floods: Kerr County begins cleanup

Texas floods: Kerr County begins cleanup

Recovery efforts are ongoing in Kerr County. The county received 20 inches of rain over the past few days, which led to lots of flooding.

Abbott said that governors from nine states have offered assistance, including in neighboring Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The danger is not over, Abbott said, as water upstream of the impact moves south and keeps rivers high. 

That sentiment was echoed by Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Department of Emergency Management. He urged people not to move barricades placed on roads because they indicate danger that lies ahead for motorists.

Texas flooding: How to help

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Texas Flooding: How to help the flood victims
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Texas Flooding: How to help the flood victims

Several Texas organizations have opened donation channels to support flood recovery efforts and pet rescue operations after severe flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

What you can do:

If you want to volunteer for recovery efforts, click here.

If you want to donate to help out, click here.

The Source: Information from the City of Austin and previous FOX 7 Austin coverage

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