Texas flooding: Austin issues waterway ban due to recent floods

The Brief Austin has issued a waterway ban starting July 17 The ban will be in effect until July 21 at 5 p.m. The waterway ban is due to recent flooding that has impacted the Texas Hill Country



The City of Austin has issued a waterway ban starting Friday, July 17.

This comes after the Texas Hill Country experienced historic flooding this week.

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What they're saying:

According to the City of Austin, a waterway ban will go into effect immediately starting Friday, July 17. The ban will stay in effect until Tuesday, July 21, at 5 p.m.

The ban is to keep Austinites and visitors safe due to recent flooding. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) anticipates faster flows and increased debris in the water.

Those conditions will make recreational, commercial, and navigational use of the Austin waterways unsafe. Personal and commercial watercraft, wet bikes, motorized surfboards, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and other similar devices are not allowed on the following waterways in Austin:

Lake Austin from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam

Lady Bird Lake

Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam

The City of Austin said Austinites and visitors should also avoid riverfront trails, which may also be unsafe due to flooding.

Texas Hill Country flooding

The backstory:

The Texas Hill Country is experiencing historic flooding this week. Gov. Abbott said two people have died: one victim in Kerr County and another victim in Uvalde County.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, state teams have rescued 270 people while local teams have rescued more than 300.

Abbott said that governors from nine states have offered assistance, including in neighboring Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas.

The danger is not over, Abbott said, as water upstream of the impact moves south and keeps rivers high.

That sentiment was echoed by Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Department of Emergency Management. He urged people not to move barricades placed on roads because they indicate danger that lies ahead for motorists.

Texas flooding: How to help

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What you can do:

If you want to volunteer for recovery efforts, click here.

If you want to donate to help out, click here.