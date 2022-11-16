'Give me the money': Suspect snatches register from Philadelphia McDonald's drive-thru window

Police are looking for a suspect after a McDonald's in North Philadelphia was robbed through its drive-thru window earlier this month.

Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect lunged through the window and yanked the entire cash register from the McDonald's on Whitaker Avenue in North Philadelphia.

He was also seen pointing a handgun at an employee, while telling them to "Give me the money!"

Police say the suspect was one of four people who drove up to the window in a red SUV after ordering food. They all fled in the same car with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.