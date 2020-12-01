Giving back to local non-profits on Giving Tuesday

With Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday over, it's time to give back to local non-profits and participate in Giving Tuesday. Officials say with the unprecedented challenges many organizations are facing, this year the day is more important than ever.

CEO of I Live Here, I Give Here Courtney Manuel says it's not just about giving a monetary donation. You could also start a fundraiser, volunteer virtually, or even organize a food or supply drive. You can get information on non-profits from Amplify Austin here.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that takes place every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It's a movement that aims to bring people together around service and giving and was started in 2012.

I Live Here I Give Here joined the movement in 2017 as the Central Texas Giving Tuesday Community Leader. Officials say Central Texas exceeded its Giving Tuesday goal in 2019 with people taking more than 8 million actions for goods and they hope to beat their goal in 2020 too.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS