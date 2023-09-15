Gmail could add emoji reactions to emails: report

article

Your emails may look a little different if a new feature is added to Gmail.

Google is reportedly creating a way for users to react with emojis in their emails.

News on the feature hasn’t been confirmed publicly by Google yet, but FOX Television Stations reached out to the California tech giant for confirmation, and a company spokesperson said "stay tuned" with a smiley face and hand wave emoji attached.

A code was discovered during recent Gmail updates for iOS and Androids alluding to a feature allowing users to access emojis is "coming soon," the Verge noted.

If it launches, the Verge reports that emoji reactions will be accessible from Gmail’s main email screen or the three-dot menu.

Email app competitors like Outlook already have emoji reactions on their software.

Google has recently created different ways to enhance its services. In May, the company launched AI search engines on its platform.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



