Golden Gate Bridge whistles to the tune of the gale

Strong winds created a strange noise on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The wind-produced tones are the side effect of a handrail retrofit designed to make the span more aerodynamic on gusty days.

Residents in the area say the noise is common on stormy days, but it was especially piercing on Sunday as the forceful atmospheric river pushed through the area.

The aerodynamic phenomenon has left drivers perplexed with some describing it as eerie, mournful or annoying. It's been heard before, but on Sunday it was hard to miss.

"We knew going into the handrail replacement that the Bridge would sing during exceptionally high winds from the west,'' according to Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, spokesman for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

A solution is in the making, according to the San Francisco Chronicle as engineers work to create a noise-canceling design.

The retrofit of the western sidewalk rail last year cost $12 million.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Wind tunnel testing underway as engineers work to silence humming on Golden Gate Bridge