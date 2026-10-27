Good Samaritan's call to Round Rock police leads to kidnapping arrest
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is praising the action of a Good Samaritan who called police after a woman asked for help at a gas station.
The backstory:
Round Rock PD says the incident happened on Oct. 24 at around 6:48 p.m.
Officers responded to the Refuel gas station at 705 E. Palm Valley Boulevard after a caller reported that a visibly distressed woman inside a pickup truck had asked her to photograph the vehicle and call police.
When officers arrived, they found the woman, who told them that her partner, identified as 29-year-old Zachary Allen Johs-Gori, had held her against her will for more than 24 hours while driving the Central Texas area and repeatedly threatening to kill her.
What they're saying:
"To the Good Samaritan who took this woman’s request for help seriously and called police, thank you," Round Rock PD said.
What's next:
Johs-Gori was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.
He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.
The Source: Information from Round Rock Police Department Facebook post.