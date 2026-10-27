Good Samaritan's call to Round Rock police leads to kidnapping arrest

The Brief Round Rock Police Department praising action of Good Samaritan who called police after a woman asked for help at a gas station The woman told officers when they arrived that her partner had held her against her will for more than 24 hours



The Round Rock Police Department is praising the action of a Good Samaritan who called police after a woman asked for help at a gas station.

The backstory:

Round Rock PD says the incident happened on Oct. 24 at around 6:48 p.m.

Officers responded to the Refuel gas station at 705 E. Palm Valley Boulevard after a caller reported that a visibly distressed woman inside a pickup truck had asked her to photograph the vehicle and call police.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, who told them that her partner, identified as 29-year-old Zachary Allen Johs-Gori, had held her against her will for more than 24 hours while driving the Central Texas area and repeatedly threatening to kill her.

What they're saying:

"To the Good Samaritan who took this woman’s request for help seriously and called police, thank you," Round Rock PD said.

What's next:

Johs-Gori was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

He remains in custody on a $250,000 bond.