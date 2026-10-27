Abbott holds slim edge over Hinojosa in latest Texas governor poll
Gov. Greg Abbott leads his Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa in the latest poll from Emerson College.
By the numbers:
Abbott's four-point lead, 49% to 45%, lands just outside the poll's margin of error. Libertarian Pat Dixon had 1% of the vote.
Emerson College surveyed 1,000 likely Texas voters between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19, with a 3.1% margin of error.
Of those surveyed, 46% said they approved of the job Abbott is doing as governor. Forty-eight percent disapproved of Abbot's job as governor, while 6% said they had no opinion.
What is the top issue facing Texans?
Dig deeper:
More Texans said the economy was the top issue for them as a voter, than any other issue in Emerson's poll.
The number of Texans that said the economy was their top issue rose 3% to 39% compared to Emerson's September poll.
Immigration (16%), threats to democracy (13%), education (12%), and healthcare (9%) were the other top issues for Texas voters.
Early voting in Texas runs through Oct. 30. Election day is Nov. 3.
The Source: Information in this article comes from an Emerson College poll released on Oct. 22, 2026, that surveyed 1,000 Texans between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19, and has a margin of error of 3.1%.