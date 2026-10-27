Abbott holds slim edge over Hinojosa in latest Texas governor poll

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Democrat Gina Hinojosa, 49% to 45%, according to the latest Emerson College poll. The poll surveyed 1,000 likely Texas voters and has a margin of error of 3.1%. Those surveyed said the economy was the most pressing issue for Texans.



Gov. Greg Abbott leads his Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa in the latest poll from Emerson College.

By the numbers:

Abbott's four-point lead, 49% to 45%, lands just outside the poll's margin of error. Libertarian Pat Dixon had 1% of the vote.

Emerson College surveyed 1,000 likely Texas voters between Oct. 17 and Oct. 19, with a 3.1% margin of error.

Of those surveyed, 46% said they approved of the job Abbott is doing as governor. Forty-eight percent disapproved of Abbot's job as governor, while 6% said they had no opinion.

What is the top issue facing Texans?

Dig deeper:

More Texans said the economy was the top issue for them as a voter, than any other issue in Emerson's poll.

The number of Texans that said the economy was their top issue rose 3% to 39% compared to Emerson's September poll.

Immigration (16%), threats to democracy (13%), education (12%), and healthcare (9%) were the other top issues for Texas voters.

Early voting in Texas runs through Oct. 30. Election day is Nov. 3.