The Domain shooting: Man turns himself in after shooting victim, kidnapping another person

The Brief A man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday afternoon near The Domain on Esperanza Crossing. A vehicle believed to be connected to the gunfire fled the scene shortly after 3 p.m. The suspect later turned himself in and was charged by police.



A 20-year-old was arrested and charged following a shooting near the Domain this past weekend, police said.

The backstory:

According to police, on Oct. 25, around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at The Domain. A man was found shot in a parking lot at 3311 Esperanza Crossing.

When officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

An early investigation revealed the victim and a female victim were walking in the parking lot when another man, a person they knew, approached them and shot the victim. The suspect then threatened the female and forced her to get into the car before driving away.

The female victim was later found uninjured.

20-year-old Leonel Jesus Galvan Hernandez

The suspect, 20-year-old Leonel Jesus Galvan Hernandez, turned himself in. He was arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.

This was an isolated incident.

What you can do:

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Austin Police Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177.