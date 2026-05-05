San Marcos CISD students get sick after eating cookies purchased from staff member: principal

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The Brief Goodnight MS students report getting sick after eating cookies The cookies were reportedly purchased from a staff member That staff member has been removed from the school Law enforcement has the cookies for testing, says the district



Some San Marcos CISD students reported getting sick after eating cookies they bought from a staff member.

What they're saying:

In a letter to families, Goodnight Middle School principal Joe Mitchell says that a staff member sold cookies to students.

After the students ate them, several reported feeling unwell. At least four have confirmed buying and eating the cookies and were then seen in the nurse's office.

The situation has been reported to campus administration and the San Marcos Police Department.

What's next:

The staff member involved has been removed from the district.

Mitchell says any further personnel actions will be taken in accordance with district policy and findings.

The school is also cooperating fully with all necessary reviews for a thorough investigation.

San Marcos CISD says law enforcement is in possession of the cookies to get them tested.

What you can do:

Mitchell's letter urges parents to seek medical advice if their student begins experiencing any unusual symptoms.

Parents are also asked to contact the school so administration can continue to monitor student well-being.