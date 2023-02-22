City breaks ground on Goodnight Ranch joint fire, EMS station in Southeast Austin

Austin Public Works, Austin fire and Austin-Travis County EMS broke ground at the Goodnight Ranch joint fire and EMS station.

"We have been waiting a long time for this groundbreaking ceremony the community has been waiting a long to have such a fine station," says Fire Chief Joel G. Baker.

"I represent far North Austin and the drive out here really solidify me that everyone deserves equal access to emergency medical services and fire response, so they can be safe in their homes," says District 6 Council Woman Mackenzie Kelly.

In May 2018, city council passed a resolution to fund and build five new fire and EMS stations in the next six years.

"This station here at Goodnight Ranch will not just reduce response time in this area but across all of southeast Travis County as we work to ensure that the entire county in the Austin-Travis County EMS is adequate and appropriate in EMS response systems," says ATCEMS Chief Robert Luckritz.

Goodnight Ranch is the fourth of five high-priority stations being built around Austin, and will be located at 9400 block of Capitol View Dr.

"Two of which I am proud to say, two of those high-priority fire stations are in Southeast Austin and have been built in the past three years," says District 2 Council Woman Vanessa Fuentes.

Not only will the new addition help first responders, but also those who live in the community.

"We are providing a hub for community health care we are creating a hub for resources such as community health paramedics and other outreach programs through our EMS system," Fuentes said.

The City of Austin is already looking to design the final station that will be located in the Canyon Creek, 620 area in Northwest Austin.

"In emergencies it is seconds and minutes that matter and by having this fire station centrally located it is the difference between life and death for our southeast families," says Fuentes.

The Goodnight Ranch Station is slated for completion in early 2024.