Texas Parks and Wildlife's outdoor scavenger hunt is the perfect summer family activity

If you're looking for something fun and adventurous to do with family or friends this summer, Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) has just the thing!

TPWD's Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt (GOSH) is back for 2022.

GOSH is a scavenger hunt broken up into seven different regions throughout the state of Texas. The regions are: Dallas, West Texas, Panhandle, East Texas, Central Texas, South Texas and Houston.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Each region contains a list of locations with directions on where to snap a selfie. The lists can be found online here.

TPWD says selfies snapped at each location listed should then be uploaded on either Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GOSH2022 or the GOSH Online Portal.

There are two ways to win the GOSH 2022.

The first way is by completing an entire region category. Once players complete an entire region's selfie task list and upload the photos, TPWD says they will receive a downloadable certificate commemorating the achievement as well as a shout-out in a future issue of Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine.

To take the scavenger hunt a step further, players can complete every activity in every region. Players who accomplish this feat will receive a downloadable certificate and enter them to win one of three Buc-ee's $100 gift cards.

TPWD says the first person to complete every challenge in the hunt will win a Yeti Tundra 65 cooler.

GOSH 2022 ends at midnight on Labor Day, September 5, 2022.

To learn more about the scavenger hunt and sign up to participate, click here.