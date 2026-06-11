Gov. Abbott activates state emergency resources ahead of severe weather, flash flood threats

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy emergency rescue and medical resources ahead of a multi-day severe weather and flash flood threat. An approaching cold front will trigger severe thunderstorms, large hail, and flooding across North and East Texas this weekend, followed by tropical moisture impacting South and Southeast Texas early next week. State agencies are actively monitoring the power grid and roadways; residents are urged to review family emergency plans and check real-time travel conditions at DriveTexas.org.



Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources ahead of a multi-day threat of severe weather and flash flooding across much of the state.

Weekend forecast

According to the National Weather Service, an approaching cold front is expected to trigger multiple rounds of thunderstorms through the weekend and into early next week.

Initial threats of heavy rainfall and flash flooding are projected for North and Northwest Texas before shifting eastward into Northeast and East Texas.

Some storms could bring damaging winds and large hail. Additionally, tropical moisture from a broad low-pressure system moving toward the Texas Gulf Coast could raise flash flooding risks for South and Southeast Texas early next week, even as temperatures push heat index values into the triple digits.

Emergency resources activated

What they're saying:

"The State of Texas is prepared to deploy all necessary resources to help local officials respond to potential severe weather and flash flooding across the state," Abbott said in a statement. "Texans should monitor local forecasts, make an emergency plan, and heed guidance from state and local officials."

The activation includes swiftwater rescue boat squads from Texas A&M Task Force 1, alongside rescue boats and hoist-capable helicopters from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Department of Public Safety. The Texas Department of State Health Services has deployed severe weather support packages equipped with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles.

Other state agencies, including the Texas Department of Transportation and the Public Utility Commission, are actively monitoring road conditions and the power grid. Environmental and energy regulators are also tracking water infrastructure and the state's natural gas supply.

What you can do:

State officials urged residents to review family communication plans and assemble emergency supply kits. Travelers are encouraged to check real-time road conditions at DriveTexas.org.