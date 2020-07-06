Gov. Abbott concerned about potential coronavirus deaths in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott says despite Texans being cautious over the holiday weekend, he is still concerned over the potential death-rate of the state.

“My concern is that we may see greater fatalities going forward as we go into the middle part of June,” Abbott said.

Abbott said he believes Texas understood more of the dangers and the spread of COVID-19 now than back in May but says data still shows how dangerous the virus can be.

“The four days leading up to July 4th were the deadliest days of the pandemic,” he said.

Abbott also addressed the upcoming Texas GOP convention in Houston. This comes after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked the Republican party to cancel the in-person convention, instead, encouraging them to go virtual.

Abbott said there is a balance when it comes to this type of decision making. “Understanding this is more than just people getting together,” Abbott said. “There is official business that needs to be taken for future action to be taken moving forward.”

Adding that whatever happens with the convention, safety needs to be the main concern.

“Whoever does anything, needs to do it with ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Abbott said.

