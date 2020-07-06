Texas DPS arrests two more for crimes related to Texas State Capitol protests in May

The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested two more people in connection with rioting and vandalism during protests near the Texas State Capitol in May.

Joe Paul Mitchell, 56, of Austin was arrested on Friday, July 3. DPS special agents obtained multiple arrest warrants for Mitchell, including rioting, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

DPS says video posted on social media shows Mitchell attacking and kicking a DPS patrol vehicle during the protest at the Capitol on May 30. When confronted by troopers, Mitchell at first resisted arrest, then tried to escape. A group of protesters then surrounded them trying to free Mitchell as troopers attempted to arrest him. Troopers moved Mitchell to another location, confirmed his identity then released him.

Mitchell was taken into custody on July 3 without incident.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on July 5 for resisting arrest, criminal mischief, evading arrest and two counts of riot. DPS says surveillance from May 30 shows him and another teen, 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown of Pflugerville, spray painting the Capitol. Brown has already been charged in connection with the vandalism and the assault of a state trooper.

At the time, troopers attempted to stop and arrest the teen, but he resisted and fled, says DPS. Additional surveillance from May 31 shows him involved again with a group of people spray painting several places, including the Capitol and the Governor's Mansion.

DPS special agents coordinated with the teen's family on July 5 and he was taken into custody without incident.

DPS says both arrests are the result of ongoing investigations by special agents and crime analysts who have reviewed hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases, and open-source information over the last several weeks. The investigation into additional suspects continues.

In addition to the two teens and Mitchell, two more suspects, 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley and 23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey, have been arrested in connection with the protests.