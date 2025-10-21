Gov. Abbott orders state-led homeless encampment removal in Austin

article

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a state-led operation to clear homeless encampments and enforce laws in Austin. State agencies cited public safety risks, reporting the removal of 48 encampments and the seizure of drugs and firearms. Authorities arrested numerous individuals, including 24 repeat felony offenders and 10 subjects with outstanding warrants.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday directed state agencies to begin a concerted operation to remove homeless encampments and enforce laws in Austin, citing public safety concerns over "weapons, needles, and other debris" littering the city's streets and state property.

Removing Homeless Encampments

The governor announced the effort, which is dedicated to making the capital city "safer and cleaner" by relocating homeless individuals and removing encampments in and around state property.

What they're saying:

"Texans should not endure public safety risks from homeless encampments and individuals," Governor Abbott said in a statement. "The State of Texas is taking action. I directed state agencies to address this risk and make Austin safer and cleaner for residents and visitors to live, travel, and conduct business."

The operation is being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), the Texas State Guard, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Removal Results

What we know:

State officials reported that since the operation began late last week, they have removed 48 encampments and cleared over 3,000 pounds of debris.

Authorities have arrested numerous individuals for criminal offenses and violations of local ordinances. Among those arrested, 24 were identified as repeat felony offenders. Additionally, the sweep resulted in the seizure of over 125 grams of narcotics and the removal of firearms and drug paraphernalia from public areas.

During the cleanup operations, 10 subjects were found to have outstanding warrants, including one individual wanted out of state for Aggravated Escape from Custody. The governor’s office noted that several of those identified in warrants were classified as armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

What we don't know:

The identities of those arrested were not released.