Gov. Abbott prohibits purchase of sweetened drinks, candy with SNAP benefits

The Brief Texas has received federal approval to restrict the types of food that can be purchased with SNAP benefits. Beginning April 1, 2026, Texans will no longer be able to use their food stamps to buy candy and most sweetened drinks. According to Governor Greg Abbott, the new rules are intended to promote healthier eating habits and ensure taxpayer dollars are used for nutritious food.



New SNAP Rules

Big picture view:

The new rules, which take effect April 1, 2026, will prohibit Texans from using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to purchase candy and most sweetened drinks. This includes drinks with artificial sweeteners or those containing five or more grams of added sugar.

Abbott said the change is aimed at promoting healthier eating habits and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used for food with "real nutritional value."

Effective April 1, 2026, SNAP recipients will not be allowed to use SNAP benefits to purchase:

Candy: Examples of items that cannot be purchased include candy bars, gum, drops and taffy. Nuts, raisins and fruits that have been candied, crystalized, glazed or coated with chocolate, yogurt, or caramel and nuts roasted with a sweetener are also not allowed.

Sweetened drinks: Examples of drinks that cannot be purchased include nonalcoholic beverages made with water that contain 5 grams or more of added sugar or any amount of artificial sweetener. (Items that can be purchased include beverages that contain milk or milk products; soy, rice, or similar milk substitutes; or have more than 50% vegetable or fruit juice by volume.)

What they're saying:

"By restricting unhealthy foods from being purchased with SNAP benefits, Texas can help ensure the health and well-being of Texans," Abbott said in a statement. "The new SNAP guidelines will ensure taxpayer dollars are used to purchase foods that provide real nutritional value."

The waiver was requested by Abbott earlier this year from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. The governor thanked Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Trump Administration for their approval.

According to Molly Regan, Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the change will help Texans "improve their health outcomes, well-being, and quality of life."

The HHSC, which administers the federal program in Texas, is currently working to educate retailers about the new restrictions.

Dig deeper:

SNAP provides food assistance to approximately 3.5 million low-income Texans. The benefits can be used to purchase a variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, meats, cereals, milk, and garden seeds.