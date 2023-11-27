Gov. Abbott skydives with 106-year-old
FULL VIDEO: Governor Greg Abbott skydives with 106-year-old World War II assembly line worker Al Blaschke.
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is skydiving with 106-year-old World War II assembly line worker Al Blaschke on Monday.
After he landed, Gov. Abbott joked, "My biggest fear was realized and that is that I would land and not be able to walk away."
Gov. Abbott talks about his skydive
FULL INTERVIEW: Governor Greg Abbott talks about his experience skydiving with 106-year-old Al Blaschke.