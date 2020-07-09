Gov. Abbott suspends elective surgeries to expand hospital capacity in 11 trauma service areas

Gov. Abbott has issued a proclamation suspending elective surgeries in 11 Trauma Service Areas (TSA)'s around Texas.

Under the new proclamation, Gov. Abbott has directed all hospitals within the counties of the 11 TSA's to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary to "correct a serious medical condition or to preserve the life of a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician."

RELATED: Gov. Abbott suspending elective surgeries in Travis County to expand hospital capacity

"The State of Texas continues to implement strategies to help ensure ample supply of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients," said Governor Abbott. "By expanding this directive to include the counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases. The State of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans. We must all come together and continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public, and stay home when possible."

According to the governor's office, through proclamation, the governor can add or subtract from the list of counties included in his original executive order to address surges in hospitalizations that may occur in other parts of Texas.

There are 22 TSA regions in Texas that provide the formation of a regional advisory council in each region hat helps develop and implement a "trauma system plan, delineated the trauma facility designation process, and provided for the development of a state trauma registry."

Advertisement

RELATED: Medical professionals urge public to take COVID-19 threat seriously, follow safety measures

Previously, Gov. Abbott has suspended elective surgeries at hospitals in the counties of Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, Nueces, Travis, and Webb.

The following counties are included in the new proclamation:

All counties within TSA J - Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler counties

All counties within TSA K - Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reagan, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton, and Tom Green counties

All counties within TSA M - Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone, and McLennan counties

All counties within TSA O that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 - Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, and Williamson counties

All counties within TSA P that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 - Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala counties

All counties within TSA Q that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 - Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller, and Wharton counties

All counties within TSA R - Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, and Orange counties; All counties within TSA S—Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Victoria counties

All counties within TSA T that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27- Jim Hogg and Zapata counties

All counties within TSA U that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27 —Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio, and San Patricio counties

All counties within TSA V that are not already covered by Executive Order GA-27—Starr and Willacy counties.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

---

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.