Gov. Evers: National Guard members from AZ, MI, AL will support Wisconsin guard in Kenosha

Evers requested other states, under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), to bring additional National Guard troops, equipment and resources to Kenosha amid continuing protests in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday.

A news release from the governor's office said EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency. It will enable other states to provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.

Any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a "State Active Duty status – not in a federal status," Evers said. Those troops would fall under the operational control of Wisconsin's adjutant general during their mobilization but remain under their respective state's administrative control.

Wisconsin National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since Aug. 24 when authorities in Kenosha made an initial request for assistance.

City vehicles set on fire in Kenosha

In the ensuing days, local officials in Kenosha made subsequent requests for additional Wisconsin National Guard assistance, resulting in more troops supporting public safety efforts in the city each day. Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed, Evers said.

Local officials are leading the response in Kenosha, and National Guard troops are serving in a support role to assist civil authorities "in preserving public safety and individuals' ability to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably."

Captain Joe Trovato with the Wisconsin National Guard issued this statement:

"More National Guard troops are heading to Kenosha in response to requests for additional assistance from civil authorities in response to civil unrest in the city.

"Gov. Tony Evers made an Emergency Management Assistance Compact – or EMAC – request Wednesday to other states to bring in additional National Guard troops, equipment, and resources to support public safety efforts.

"National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan, and Alabama will join Wisconsin National Guard troops already on the ground supporting civil authorities in Kenosha under the EMAC request.

"EMAC is a mutual aid agreement that allows state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency, and it allows other states to provide resources such as National Guard troops and equipment to the requesting state.

"The Wisconsin National Guard initially mobilized troops to Kenosha August 24 in a support role to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety and the ability of individuals to exercise their First Amendment rights to demonstrate peacefully. More Wisconsin National Guard troops arrived in Kenosha Tuesday and Wednesday evening and more will be in Kenosha in the coming days.

"All National Guard troops supporting the state’s response in Kenosha – including those from outside Wisconsin – are serving in a State Active Duty status – not in a federal status. They all fall under the operational control of Wisconsin’s adjutant general during the mobilization, but remain under their respective state’s administrative control.

"To protect operational security, the Wisconsin National Guard is not disclosing the total number of troops slated to support civil authorities in Kenosha, however the number is fluid and increasing daily in response to requests for assistance to the Wisconsin National Guard via official channels. Those requests originate at the local level via the county emergency manager to the State Emergency Operations Center and then to the Wisconsin National Guard with the approval of Wisconsin’s governor. The Wisconsin National Guard remains committed to meeting all requests for assistance.

"Local officials are leading the response in Kenosha, and National Guard troops are serving in a support role to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety and individuals' ability to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably."

