Governor Abbott signs Senate Bill 6 into law in Houston

Governor Greg Abbott has signed Senate Bill 6 into law.

Abbott was in Houston to attend the Safer Houston Summit and signed Senate Bill 6, also known as the Damon Allen Act, which reforms the state's bail system.

In a news release, the governor says SB6 will keep Texas communities safe and secure by prohibiting the release on personal bond of defendants charged with a violent offense or who are charged while released on bail. The bill also requires a defendant be granted or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and that a defendant's criminal history be examined before setting bail.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter