Graceland foreclosure auction halted by judge for now

article

A judge blocked a foreclosure sale of the famous Graceland estate, the former home of Elvis Presley.

Tennessee judge JoeDae Jenkins issued a temporary injunction against a proposed auction slated for Thursday and prompted Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, the company involved, to withdraw its claim.

The injunction by Jenkins maintains a previous ruling he issued after actress Riley Keough, the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, filed a lawsuit to stop a foreclosure auction of the Graceland estate , alleging fraud and claiming Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC isn’t even real.

RELATED: Elvis Presley's granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure sale, alleges fraud

WREG-TV in Tennessee noted that Jenkins said the notary whose signature is on the deed of trust from 2018 has said in an affidavit that she did not notarize Lisa Marie Presley’s signature, bringing into question the legitimacy of the signature and the deed of trust.

Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC claims that the late Lisa Marie Presley signed a deed of trust in 2018, securing a $3.8 million loan using Graceland as collateral.

In response, Keoug claimed that the documents from Naussany Investments are false. She also asserts in the lawsuit – filed May 15 in Shelby County Chancery Court– that Lisa Marie never borrowed money from the company and never gave them the deed of trust to Graceland, FOX 13 in Memphis reported.

RELATED: Hundreds gather for Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service

Keough inherited Graceland when Lisa Marie died in January 2023 and became trustee of the Promenade Trust.

Elvis Presley bought the Graceland mansion in the Whitehaven area of Memphis in 1957. Lisa Marie inherited Graceland after her father died in 1977, and it opened to the public as a museum in 1982.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



