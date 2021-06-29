Grand jury: Lori Vallow indicted on conspiracy to commit murder in death of former husband

article

A grand jury in Maricopa County has indicted Lori Vallow on one count of conspiracy to commit murder regarding the death of her former husband.

Chandler Police had submitted an investigation into Lori Vallow regarding the death of Charles Vallow to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on April 1.

This comes after Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were indicted in the deaths of her children, JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

Charles Vallow

The homicide investigation began in July 2019. Lori Vallow moved her kids JJ and Tylee to Rexburg, Idaho not long after. The shooter, in this case, is her brother, who has been dead for more than a year.

Lori Vallow is now facing two counts of murder, three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in Idaho.

In Idaho, Vallow was committed to a mental health facility for treatment and was found unfit to stand trial at this time.

Meanwhile, her husband, Chad, pleaded not guilty to murder charges on June 9.

Continuing coverage of the Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.