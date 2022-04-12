Granger ISD school board purchases additional land for district

The Granger ISD school board recently voted to purchase additional land for the district.

The property is located off FM 971 between County Roads 348 and 349 and offers approximately 42.25 of developable land for a future school.

"GISD is very fortunate to be able to purchase this plot of land. It’s in a great location with enough acreage to serve our needs well into the future," said Board President, Tommy Filla.

The land purchase was made with district funds and is not part of the upcoming bond election.

Granger ISD residents have the opportunity to vote on the upcoming bond referendum during Early Voting, April 25-30 and May 2-3, and on Election Day, Saturday, May 7.

The Granger ISD school board and district leadership said they are excited about purchasing the additional land and what it could mean for the district.

