Abbott speaks about continued border security efforts, need for bond reform

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke Tuesday about the continued efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border at the Texas Border Sheriffs' Coalition Conference in Austin.

Border Security

What they're saying:

Abbott spoke on "the continued partnership to secure the border and protect Texas communities" at the coalition's 20th annual Spring Meeting.

He said that much of his time, effort and budget in recent years has been focused on Texas' border counties.

The governor said that Texas had to step up after the "floodgates" opened when Joe Biden became president.

"For the first time ever, they were not being apprehended. They were not be detained. They were being let go and chaos ensued," Abbott said.

Abbott thanked the sheriffs for their efforts during those years to arrest criminals crossing the border and take fentanyl off of the streets.

The governor said while border crossings have dropped during President Trump's first 100 days in office, law enforcement cannot ease up.

"If we let the foot off the gas, that's just going to send the signal. Once again, it's going to be easier getting in. Law enforcement is one of those jobs and there kind of is never a day off," Abbott said.

He also detailed agreements between Texas and the U.S. to use National Guard troops to help secure the border. Abbott says he plans to keep a National Guard presence at the border.

The governor also said that in the next state budget, they will continue to fund local law enforcement at the border to make sure it remains secure.

Bond Reform

What they're saying:

Governor Abbott also brought up another of his priorities: bond reform.

"We must fix a deadly and broken bail system that lets dangerous criminals back onto the streets that you are charged with having to patrol," Abbott said.

The governor called for judges to automatically deny bail for violent crimes like murder, rape and human trafficking "unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant will appear in court and not endanger the community," for judges to explain their bail decisions to the the public in writing and for prosecutors to have the right to appeal a judge's bond or bail decision.

There are several bail reform bills that have been filed in the Texas Legislature.

Because bail is written into the Texas Constitution, it requires a constitutional amendment to alter. That requires a two-thirds vote in both the Texas House and Senate.

Bail reform was one of seven emergency items laid out by the governor earlier this year.