Greg Casar launches exploratory committee for Texas Congressional run

article

Greg Casar has announced he has formed an exploratory committee for a Texas Congressional run.

Casar, who represents District 4 on the Austin City Council, is looking at a run in Texas Congressional District 35. The seat is open because longtime Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett is running for the newly redrawn Texas Congressional District 37.

"Every Texan deserves a fair wage, housing they can afford, a stable retirement, and a functional power grid," Casar said in a news release. "But working families are struggling because people like Gov. Abbott are looking out for themselves, instead of everyone else.

"We can win better jobs, a clean planet, and an end to the Republicans’ discriminatory laws. We can make the world a better place if we fight for it. If we organize for it. That’s why I’m considering running for Congress – to fight for working-class and everyday Texans," Casar adds.

Casar's exploratory committee includes Austin Mayor Steve Adler, several other Austin City Council members, Hays and Bexar County officials, labor union leaders, and community leaders like Nelson Linder and Chas Moore.

The youngest person ever elected to the Austin City Council, Casar is serving his third team. Before being elected to council, he organized alongside immigrant workers at Workers Defense Project.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



