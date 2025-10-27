Expand / Collapse search

Ground delay issued for arriving flights at Austin airport

Published  October 27, 2025 4:26pm CDT
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
The Brief

    • A ground delay was issued for arriving flights at the Austin airport
    • The FAA has issued the delay until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27
    • Departing flights are not affected at this time

AUSTIN, Texas - A ground delay has been issued at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

What we know:

According to AUS, a ground delay has been issued for arrivals until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.

At this time, departing flights are not affected. 

Travelers are urged to keep an eye on your flight status.

The FAA said this is due to staffing.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

