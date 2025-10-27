Ground delay issued for arriving flights at Austin airport

The Brief A ground delay was issued for arriving flights at the Austin airport The FAA has issued the delay until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27 Departing flights are not affected at this time



A ground delay has been issued at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

What we know:

According to AUS, a ground delay has been issued for arrivals until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.

At this time, departing flights are not affected.

Travelers are urged to keep an eye on your flight status.

The FAA said this is due to staffing.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates