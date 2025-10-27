Ground delay issued for arriving flights at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - A ground delay has been issued at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
What we know:
According to AUS, a ground delay has been issued for arrivals until 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27.
At this time, departing flights are not affected.
Travelers are urged to keep an eye on your flight status.
The FAA said this is due to staffing.
The Source: Information from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport