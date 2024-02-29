Guadalupe County still looking for answers in cold cases

In this week's "Missing in Texas," FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen took a look at missing persons cases that are years old in Guadalupe County.

"Each and every case, somebody knows something," Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.

29-year-old Kathleen Ranft was last seen on April 5, 1985.

"She was last seen at a nightclub on the south side of Seguin, probably a little over a mile from her home. She was going through a divorce at the time," Zwicke said.

She was reported missing after she didn't show up for work at Lippe Tire Center.

Her car was found abandoned at the Country Cabaret nightclub.

Foul play is suspected. Her body was never recovered.

29-year-old Kathleen Ranft was last seen on April 5, 1985.

22-year-old James Thorneberry was last seen on February 12, 1990.

"He left work at a sheet metal place, west of Seguin, went to go shoot pool with some friends and disappeared," Zwicke said.

His car was found abandoned in a grocery store parking lot. It was locked and out of gas, even though he filled it up the day he disappeared.

22-year-old James Thorneberry was last seen on February 12, 1990.

41-year-old Peter Torres was last seen on October 12, 2015, around 3 a.m. at what used to be a Stripes store on Highway 123 in San Marcos.

"Peter Torres was reported missing from the Redwood area, I believe, off of Mesquite Street. We tracked every lead," Zwicke said.

Zwicke says for missing persons cases, they piece together what they can.

"We try to track down where the last known location, of anything of who they may have talked to, look for any video that could have been in the stores if they stopped by a convenience store in the neighborhood and just track down every possible lead that we can," he said.

He says it might just take that one person who knows something to come forward.

"There's some people out there that's weighing heavily on them, and at some point, they may want to talk. There's also people that may have not known about some of this stuff going on. If they connect the dots saying, hey, I was in that area that day, I saw this, I heard this, or, you know, so-and-so was talking about this, feel free to give us a call," Zwicke said. "We'll run down any money trail hoping to find evidence."

For more information, click here.