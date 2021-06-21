article

A man suspected of opening fire on a SEPTA train car Monday, injuring another man, has died after officials say he attempted to flee and fell between the cars.

The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. on a train that was going northeast between Arrott and Frankford.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was shot once in the torso and once in the arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

After the shooting, officials say the suspect attempted to get off the moving train in the area between cars.

Sources tell FOX 29 the suspect fell between the cars and he was later found dead on the tracks.

Shuttle busses operated between Allegheny and Frankford as police investigated, but train service has since resumed.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Police: Waitress abducted, assaulted by non-paying customers in New Jersey

Father's Day weekend plagued by gun violence across Philadelphia

Police: 14-year-old boy hurt in North Philadelphia triple shooting

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter