Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies working off-duty at the fair in Amarillo, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said.

Thomas said the "male suspect opened fire on the deputies, striking a deputy and an off-duty firefighter, also working at the fair, and a bystander." Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect.

The deputy, firefighter and bystander were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The gunman was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Thomas did not identify any of the victims or the suspect. He did not offer a motive for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

In a post on Facebook the Tri-State Fair said it will remain closed until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.