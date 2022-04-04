H-E-B begins construction on new store in southwest Austin

Construction has officially started on the new 103,000-square-foot H-E-B store coming to southwest Austin. The H-E-B store will be located at Country Road 163 and Highway 290 and is expected to be complete sometime in spring 2023.

H-E-B purchased the property in 2015.

The new store will preserve and celebrate the rich history of the iconic Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre by using building materials and showcase iconography and memorabilia from the iconic venue. The Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre closed and relocated to Round Rock in September 2021.

"At H-E-B, we work hard to tailor our stores to create an experience that’s unique for our neighbors and customers," said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas. "We are proud to be a part of this community, and it’s important to us that we do our part to preserve and showcase the heritage and history of such an iconic landmark."

The H-E-B design team has plans for a tribute wall that will serve as a beacon near the store’s entrance, according to the H-E-B Newsroom. The mural will include vintage photography and colorful iconography inspired by original signage such as the blue "Welcome" awning and the Cowboy neon sign in an attempt to preserve and celebrate the venue’s 70-year history.

Mike Farr, the owner of Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre, which operated as a music venue for more than two decades, gifted signed guitars from legendary Texas musicians who once graced the stage. The plan is for H-E-B to display and incorporate the memorabilia throughout the store.

"It means a lot to me that H-E-B cares enough about the history at Nutty Brown and plans to pay homage to it in some way," said Farr, whose new venue Round Rock Amp is set to open on April 2. "I value the way H-E-B has treated me and my business over the last several years. They’ve been amazing partners to work with. I live a few miles down the road, and it’s a surreal concept to think that a place I’ve walked into and owned for two decades is now where I’m going to buy milk and bread. But I’m excited to see it and excited to be a part of it."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Mike Farr, the owner of Nutty Brown Café & Amphitheatre, which operated as a music venue for more than two decades, gifted signed guitars from legendary Texas musicians who once graced the stage.

The H-E-B store will offer a number of amenities, such as:

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery, allowing customers to shop online and pick up orders at the store or schedule delivery to their homesPharmacy with drive-thru

Full-service Bakery and Tortilleria that offers a wide selection of artisan breads, fresh tortillas made in house, large varieties of decadent desserts, pastries, and cakes

Expansive Deli featuring large assortment of cheese and charcuterie

Wine and Beer department with sampling stations and variety of local, national, and international labels

Wide selection of organic foods and expanded Healthy Living department

Blooms floral area offering online ordering

Full-service meat market and seafood counter

Meal Simple area with chef-inspired options for quick and simple meal planning

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily

Texas Backyard, offering products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining

Fuel station and car wash

