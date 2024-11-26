H-E-B to host annual Feast of Sharing

article

Everyone is invited to the annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing. The grocery chain is expecting about thousands of guests on Tuesday (November 26) night at the Palmer Events Center.

The event is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing was launched in 1989 and has served nearly four million meals throughout Texas and Mexico. This year, more than 340,000 meals will be served.

Every feast is open to the public and free of charge. The company says it gives them an opportunity to thank their loyal customers.

This initiative is part of H-E-B's Hunger Relief Program.

In 2023, the program donated 34 million pounds of food to families in need. Since the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.

In December, the feasts will be held in Abilene, Corpus Christi, Houston, Killeen, Odessa, Rio Grande City, San Antonio, Temple, Victoria, Waco, and Mexico.

Click here for details.