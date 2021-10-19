H-E-B goes mobile again for Feast of Sharing celebrations

H-E-B's annual Feast of Sharing celebrations will hold off on its usual in-person event and instead deploy a mobile operation this holiday season.

During November and December, H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing will donate more than 340,000 meals to 18 Texas food banks and provide monetary gifts to more than 45 hunger relief organizations in the state.

"For more than three decades, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a joyous celebration we look forward to each and every year, a festive occasion where we can enjoy the holidays with our neighbors," said Winell Herron, Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "While we’re not able to celebrate in person this year, thanks to our dedicated nonprofit partners, we’re still able to touch the lives of so many across our great state and celebrate together in spirit."

In-person H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners are scheduled to resume next year, during the 2022 holiday season.

People looking for volunteer opportunities, ways to give or in need of assistance, can click here or connect with the following Texas food banks the H-E-B Feast of Sharing supports:

People looking for additional local services and support can dial 2-1-1 or find help at https://www.211texas.org/.

