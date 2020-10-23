H-E-B Feast of Sharing to donate more than 340,000 meals to food banks

This holiday season, H-E-B will take its annual Feast of Sharing dinner into homes across Texas and Mexico. H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing will donate more than 340,000 meals to hunger relief organizations and food banks in Texas and Mexico during November and December.

Although this year’s H-E-B Feast of Sharing will not include the traditional in-person dinner events and volunteer opportunities, H-E-B will make monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies such as Meals on Wheels. To support Texans in need throughout the season, these dedicated organizations will distribute and deliver meals, which will include H-E-B Meal Simple holiday dinners with roasted turkey, green beans, and mashed potatoes with garlic butter.

“A celebration we look forward to each and every year, the H-E-B Feast of Sharing gives us the opportunity to give back and ring in the holidays with our neighbors,” said Winell Herron, Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “Thanks to our partnerships with deeply dedicated nonprofits, we’re able to safely continue this tradition for families across Texas and Mexico.”

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

In-person H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners are scheduled to resume next year, during the 2021 holiday season. People looking for volunteer opportunities, ways to give, or in need of assistance, can click here or connect with the following Texas food banks the H-E-B Feast of Sharing supports:

People looking for additional local services and support can dial 2-1-1 or click here.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS