H-E-B ice cream celebrates Texas educators, will help fulfill classroom wish lists

H-E-B has released a new Creamy Creations ice cream flavor to celebrate 20 years of the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. The limited-edition "Education Heroes" is an icing flavored ice cream with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles. The flavor hit store shelves on February 14 and 10% of proceeds from the flavor will go to DonorsChoose to help fulfill the classroom wish lists of Texas teachers.

The Excellence in Education Awards program was launched by H-E-B in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2002 as a way to support public education in Texas. H-E-B says that over the past 20 years, the Excellence in Education Awards has become the largest monetary program for educators in the state and has awarded more than $13 million in funding to benefit outstanding Texas public schools, school boards, early childhood facilities, teachers and principals.

The 20th anniversary celebration will culminate with the annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards gala celebration on April 30, 2022 in Austin where $430,000 will be awarded to teachers, principals, school districts, school boards, and early childhood education centers.

