H-E-B on South Congress will be demolished, rebuilt in 2022

H-E-B is going to be making changes to its longest-standing grocery store location in Austin. The retailer announced recently that it will start moving forward with this landmark project early next year.

The retailer plans to demolish the old store on South Congress in February 2022.

H-E-B estimates the project will take about two years to complete.

A temporary H-E-B store, located at the adjacent Twin Oaks Shopping Center, will serve customers during the construction of the new South Congress location. The temporary store will open one week before construction starts, according to H-E-B.

The temporary H-E-B store will reportedly offer many of the same quality products and convenient services, including Home Delivery and H-E-B Pharmacy services. Curbside pickup will not be available at the temporary store, but area customers will be able to access the service from the nearby Riverside H-E-B plus! store.

"Our vision has always been to create a store that our customers will be proud of, an iconic location that reflects the personality and vibrancy of the South Congress community," said Cathy Harm, H-E-B Group Vice President Central Texas. "This store is an important part of this neighborhood, and we hope this new design conveys the deep gratitude we have for our loyal customers who have supported our business for more than 60 years."

H-E-B says the new store will be multi-level, with two levels for shopping and dining and three levels of above-ground parking with more than 600 spaces. The new store will also feature indoor and outdoor seating for dining and an outdoor stage for live performances.

Other store features will include:

Curbside and Home Delivery services

Full-service pharmacy with drive-thru

True Texas BBQ, which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly

Indoor and outdoor seating for dining and an outdoor stage for live performances

Bakery with handmade breads and H-E-B’s famous in-store made, warm tortillas

Expanded beer and wine selection

Healthy Living, Pet, and Beauty departments

H-E-B Flower Bar with seasonal bouquets and arrangements

H-E-B Meal Simple section with fresh chef-inspired meals prepared in store

Sushiya sushi made in-store daily

Cooking Connection with live demonstrations and samplings

A host of environmental features including plans for rooftop solar panels, smart lighting, abundant natural lighting, and more

Local art inclusion that celebrates the store’s longtime South Congress roots and today’s vibrant art scene

