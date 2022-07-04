H-E-B to send 500 care packages to active-duty service members

H-E-B is sending 500 Operation Appreciation care packages to Texans serving in the military.

The company is inviting customers to nominate an active-duty service member to receive the care package. Nominations are now open and will be accepted until 500 are received.

If your nominated active-duty service member is chosen, you can fill the care package with love by writing inspirational words in the Facebook post's comment section to be included on a notecard in the package.

"We are thankful for the commitment of the brave men and women who defend our nation’s freedom and are honored to share a bit of home with our service members," said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Public Affairs Manager.

If you would like an active-duty service member to receive an Operation Appreciation care package from H-E-B, nominate them here.