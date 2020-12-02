HAAM & City of Austin expand Healthcare Access Program for local musicians

The City of Austin Economic Development Department has announced a partnership with Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to provide access to affordable health care for Austin's low-income, underinsured working musicians, with a focus on prevention and wellness through the Healthcare Access Program.

HAAM’s Healthcare Access Program is currently enrolling musicians in comprehensive insurance coverage until December 15, 2020 through the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace.

Additional financial support is available to help musicians afford monthly premiums, personalized navigation, and linkage to essential community resources. HAAM’s Open Enrollment is a one-stop shop for musicians to sign up for HAAM membership and get health coverage for 2021.

Open Enrollment appointments are available until December 15 and offered virtually to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. Interested musicians should visit www.myhaam.org/become-a-member for instructions on how to access HAAM’s affordable healthcare coverage. Hay asistencia en español.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to limit the earning potential of Austin musicians, resulting in chronic stress that impacts musicians’ mental wellness,” notes Veronica Briseño, Chief Economic Recovery Officer for the City of Austin, in a news release. “Partnering with HAAM to expand the Healthcare Access Program supports musicians by offering year-long comprehensive coverage that includes access to mental health care.”

