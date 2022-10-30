Austin PD host trunk-or-treat event to provide safe place for children

The Austin ISD Police Department, in partnership with Austin PD, hosted the third annual trunk or treat to provide a safe place for children to get candy and meet local law enforcement agencies.

"It’s the third year, and it’s bigger and better this year with lots of candy, community organizations, law enforcement, costumes, and some little ones dressed like their heroes," said Lance Cox, Austin ISD police officer. "If you want to be a police officer, nothing makes my heart burst more than helping you achieve that, even if it’s at Halloween."

Police and other law enforcement agencies passed out candy, with their vehicles on display. It was fun for the whole family.

"It’s a chance to see us in a different light and bridge that gap between the community and the police department," said Cox.

The first year of this event was about a third of the size. Last year, it was a drive-through because of COVID. This year, it was back where families could interact with their neighbors and community organizations.

"We love anything with kiddos, we serve kids, we actively license families to foster and adopt kiddos, the foster system is full of them, so any reason to get involved with the kids especially when candy is involved, we’re here, we’re here for a good time," said Nikki Castro, with Arrow Child & Family Ministries.

The goal of the event was for kids to be able to trick or treat safely. Cox says if you plan on trick or treating in your neighborhood this weekend or on Monday…

"Those kids are excited, they’re running house to house, the last thing you want to do is have an accident with one of them," he said.

So here are some safety tips: