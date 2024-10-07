Oct. 7 marks one year since Hamas attack on Israel

The brief October 7 marked one year since the Hamas attack on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people. In Austin, Israeli and Jewish communities remembered the lives lost.



October 7 marked one year since the Hamas attack on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people. In Central Texas, members of the local Israeli and Jewish communities remembered the lives lost, and showed solidarity with those still being held hostage.

At the Dell Jewish Community Center in Northwest Austin on Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott read the names of the seven Americans still being held by Hamas.

"All hostages must be returned. Leave no one behind," said Abbott.

Many of those gathered inside were wearing t-shirts reading "Forever in our hearts: October 7th."

On Oct. 7, 2023, 1,180 people were killed by Hamas terrorists.

"The deadliest attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust," said Abbott.

"It affects the entire Jewish community, not just the people in Israel," said Rabbi Daniel Septimus, CEO of Shalom Austin.

Outside the Dell Center, a moving memorial displayed the faces of some of the victims, specifically the 364 people killed at the Nova music festival. Beneath their faces, the U2 lyrics "They took your life, but they couldn’t take your pride."

"We’ll never, never forget these faces. We never will," said Septimus.

Another memorial showed the 97 hostages still being held in Gaza, yellow ribbons tied in solidarity, as the fighting continues overseas.

MORE STORIES:

"I hope that they take away that our community is resilient, that we are bound together in this fight, what was this horrific, horrific day that we want to move toward peace. But a lot of efforts have to take place before we get there," said Septimus.

Monday’s commemorations also acknowledged the rise in antisemitism that’s been seen over the past year, not only in the Austin area, but around the country.

"October 7th, of course, was a nightmare for all of us. But October 8th extended that nightmare to a level we did not expect," said Jackie Nirenberg, Austin regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL reports a 200% increase in anti-Semitic incidents since last October, and a 400% increase on college campuses.

"It has been a very rough year," said Nirenberg. "And it's going to be a rough year ahead, too. But there are reasons to be hopeful."

The remembrances wrap up Monday evening with a community memorial service. Around 700 people are expected to attend.