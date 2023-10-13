Hamas threats against Jewish community prompt City of Austin to go on high alert

Austin police are stepping up security and city leaders are speaking out after reports of Hamas calling for a "Day of Rage" targeting Jewish communities all over the world Friday (10/13).

APD says it's closely monitoring the war. In a statement, APD said, "APD has several proactive measures in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our community, including directed patrols in multiple locations throughout the city. Furthermore, APD officers will be on tactical alert Friday, October 13, 2023."

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said, "We have not received any information to believe that a threat is imminent here in Austin."

However, Watson says APD, Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management departments are on high alert to help prevent and respond to any act of violence.

Austin ISD says it's also working with law enforcement at multiple levels to monitor and respond to any credible information.

Watson added, "I want to assure our Jewish community that we take these terroristic threats seriously and are in full support of providing protection as needed."