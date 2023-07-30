Hamilton Pool reopens after two-month closure

Hamilton Pool has been closed due to high bacteria levels. It has recently reopened, as the water quality has improved and visitors have been anticipating taking a swim.

Guest arriving to the Hamilton Preserve Pool Sunday afternoon take a quarter of a mile hike from the parking lot to visit the pool many have waited months to experience.

"A nice hike down, and then the hike is going to be tougher back up because it is 80 foot of elevation," said Shayam Siyani, a visitor to the Hamilton Preserve Pool. "I was looking forward to spending a lot of time in the water."

Shayam Siyania and his friends are relieved that the pool is now open and safe for swimming, although the section underneath the overhanging cliff is closed to avoid the danger of falling rocks.

"We want to take a look at it before the next 20 days come and the pool dehydrates, and it's not going to be any water there," Siyani said.

Visitors swim at their own risk. Life jackets are available, and there is no lifeguard on duty.

"I actually brought my scuba mask, my snorkeling mask as well because I want to take a look underneath the water," Siyani said.

This was the first time visiting for most guests, searching for relief from the summer heat.

"We are excited to swim in the water and enjoy the nature," said Reena Parmar, another visitor to the pool. "It's so hot right now so hoping to go in the water."

The family made plans to enjoy the water and scenery at the Hamilton Preserve Pool last year. Their access was granted Sunday.

"We started looking sometime last year in October," said Aashish Chauhum, another visitor to the pool. "We started saying, ok, we want to go to this place, this is one of the places on our checklist."

Reservations are now being accepted through December.

"We are pretty excited, it's going to be a big experience, just one of those things, life experiences," Siyani said.

