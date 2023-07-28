Austin recording artist attempts to break world record for largest water gun fight

A local recording artist attempted to break the world record for largest water gun fight.

Grant Deltz, who goes by "G-Deltz" says he came up with the idea because he has a song about water guns.

"I think this is something we all really need right now, just kind of cool off a little bit and just chill, have some fun, let's make Austin weird again, that's what it's all about," he said.

He's been planning the event for about a year, paying for hundreds of water guns out-of-pocket.

People of all ages showed up to the event at Zilker Park, with different levels of preparation.

"There's nothing like a good water gun fight, I already had artillery, and so I've been waiting to break it out for a year," India High Davis said. "I'm ready. I've had some stress."

"This is so fun, we should do it more often! Although [the gun I got] is kind of a little dinky, and people have really good ones, and I wish I got a good one, you know what I'm saying?" Anne Cannon said.

"I'm most excited to squirt people in the face," 10-year-old Ayrton Merchant said.

"I like to focus on dodging and aiming or staying hidden," 10-year Aston Merchant said.

UC Irvine currently has the world record for the largest water gun fight with 3,875 people.

Deltz says he wasn't going for the formal Guinness title. He just wanted the world to see the event.

He estimates a few hundred people showed up, and while they didn't break the record, it was all about seeing everyone have a good time.

"We're all a big community, we're all a big family, it's just about showing love to everyone that we can, and life is all about the experiences," Deltz said.

"It's hot outside, we got the dry heat, but we got the water flowing, we got the guns shooting," attendee Ian O'Brien said as his friend water dumped on him.