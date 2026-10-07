Harker Heights man dies after being found shot in a park

The Brief Harker Heights Police Department investigating man's death The man was found with a gunshot wound in Harker Heights Community Park



The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound in a park.

The backstory:

Harker Heights PD says that at around 4:31 p.m. on Oct. 6, Harker Heights Emergency Services responded to Harker Heights Community Park, located at 1501 East Knights Way, in response to an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived and located the male, identified as 44-year-old Kenneth John Irlmeier.

Irlmeier was pronounced dead at around 5:35 p.m.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have witnessed anything suspicious, is asked to come forward by contacting the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, option 2.