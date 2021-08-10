Harmony Public Schools to offer limited virtual learning for students

Harmony Public Schools says that it will be offering a limited virtual learning program for students statewide.

The TEA-approved program will be available for students with a documented medical need and will provide up to 20 days of synchronous virtual instruction per academic year. The instruction will be provided if the student:

is unable to attend class on-campus due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis

has been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual

is a member of a high-risk medical group, as documented by a licensed physician

Should a student require more than 20 days, they may apply for a waiver for an additional 20 days with his or her campus’ student health office.

Harmony also announced that it will continue to inform parents if a child or team member tests positive for COVID-19 in their classroom and will also conduct contact tracing to determine the full extent of any possible presence of COVID-19 on our campuses.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas public charter school with campuses in 23 communities, including Austin, Cedar Park, Pflugerville and San Antonio.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

AISD becomes second-largest Texas school district to require masks

Pediatricians warn of 'pressing risk' among children as delta variant spreads

Dallas ISD mask mandate starts Tuesday for everyone on campus despite Abbott's orders

Majority of AISD parents sending their kid to school masked, says report

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter