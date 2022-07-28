Harris Co. boy, 7, found dead in washing machine after being reported missing: HCSO

A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing from his home in north Harris County was found dead just hours later in a washing machine in the garage, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, the Crime Scene Unit and the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are conducting an investigation at the home in the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

According to the constable’s office, Troy Khoeler was reported missing early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the boy’s parents reported him missing around 5:20 a.m., but he may have been missing for at least an hour at that point.

Troy Khoeler, 7, was reported missing on Thursday morning. (Photos: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

The constable’s office responded to the scene to gather information and began searching for the boy.

Authorities say constable deputies were searching inside the home when they found the boy inside the top-loading washing machine.

It is not clear at this time how the boy died or how he ended up in the washing machine.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was a foster child who may have been adopted in 2019.

According to HCSO, the father was at home, and the mom is believed to be a local hospital worker who just got off her shift when he was reported missing.

The parents are being interviewed by authorities, and the investigation is ongoing.

No one has been arrested.