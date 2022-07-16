Child caught after crashing into house, Harris County deputy's patrol car and running away

Officials say a child who tried running away after crashing into his house and a deputy's patrol car in Spring was caught.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but preliminary details is it happened at a home in the 9200 block of Landry Blvd in northwest Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (via Twitter) said a child between 7 and 10 years old got into a truck in the driveway and "struck his residence."

Shortly afterward, the child backed out of the driveway and hit a Harris County deputy's patrol car. No one was inside the patrol car at the time.

Sheriff Gonzalez then said the child drove forward again and crashed through a home before running out of the truck. Officers caught the child, who was not injured during the crash and no other injuries were reported, as of this writing.

No additional information was released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.